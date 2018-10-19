Orange County man shot, woman assaulted in home invasion

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after burglars shot a man and attacked a woman during an early-morning break-in in rural Orange County.
The man called 911 at 2:08 a.m. after his wife woke him, screaming as two men assaulted her, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
“When he went to her aid, the attackers began assaulting him and demanding money,” the release states.
The home is on Lucas Farm Lane in a subdivision near Old N.C. 86 and New Hope Church Road, Deputy Jamie Sykes said.
The man was shot in the hand, and the woman was physically assaulted, Sykes said. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One of the home’s owners is a retired professor in the UNC School of Medicine, according to Orange County property records.
The two men entered the house through a rear door and fled on foot without taking anything, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Charles Blackwood said there is a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to a conviction.
“Home invasions are terrifying for the victims as well as for the community in general because they threaten our sense of safety in our own residences,” Blackwood said. “For this reason, it is especially important that we identify and arrest the suspects who committed this crime.”
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2900 or Investigator Ray at 919-245-2975.
Comments