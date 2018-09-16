Triangle residents: What to expect on Monday

Hurricane Florence was downgraded to a tropical depression on Sunday but still brought widespread rain and flooding outside the Triangle. Locally, power outages were restored for many but not all customers on Sunday. Some schools are closed Monday and traffic may be impacted by the aftermath of the storm.

As people start to venture outside their homes Monday morning, here’s what to expect:

Is school closed?

Wake County Public Schools will be closed on Monday “due to after effects of this weekend’s storm on facilities.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Durham Public Schools will be open on Monday. Durham schools will also be open for a full day on Wednesday rather than a previously scheduled early release day.

Johnston County schools will be closed for students on Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday will be an optional workday for faculty and staff.

School closings list: https://abc11.com/education/list-tropical-storm-florence-school-closings-/4212542/

Do I put my garbage out?

City of Durham curbside trash collection will resume on Monday, starting with those costumers who did not get pickup last week because of the storm. Curbside collection for solid waste, recycling, yard waste and bulky services will all be delayed by one business day for the entire week. For example, if your trash day is usually Monday, this week it will be collected on Tuesday, and so on. More information: durhamnc.gov/852/Residential-and-Curbside-Services

City of Raleigh curbside collection of trash and recycling also resumes on Monday, with crews first collecting trash and recycling on Friday routes. Then on Tuesday, regular curbside collection of garbage, recycling and yard waste will start on its normal schedule. Because of Florence, Raleigh is temporarily relaxing limits on yard waste placed at the curb, through Oct. 5. Guidelines for how to prepare yard waste for curbside collection: raleighnc.gov/services/content/SolidWaste/Articles/GarbagePreparation.html

All Chapel Hill town services, including solid waste, will operate on a regular schedule Monday.

What will traffic be like?

Some traffic passing through North Carolina may be diverted from flooded areas toward road systems in Raleigh and elsewhere, lawmakers were told on Sunday. See an updated list of road closings: https://tims.ncdot.gov/TIMS/default.aspx

Where are the power outages?

Much of the Duke Energy power outages in the Triangle had been restored by Sunday evening. As of 5 p.m., only 319 homes in Wake County were still without power, and Duke Energy said it should be restored by Monday night. In Durham County, 472 households were still without power. Orange County had 234 outages as of Sunday evening.

Check out the Duke Energy map of current outages: duke-energy.com/outages/current-outages

Are parks and greenways open?

Durham Parks and Recreation reopens for normal business hours on Monday. However city lakes are closed through Monday. The Edison Johnson Recreation Center remains until further notice.

Check the Raleigh Parks and Recreation field status and closure page: raleighnc.gov/parks/content/CorStatus/Articles/ParksFieldStatus.html

Chapel Hill Parks and Recreation will operate on its regular schedule Monday.