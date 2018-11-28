Letters: Mexican immigrant broke the law; arrest was justified

Entrapment

How can Congressmen David Price and G.K. Butterfield say someone was entrapped when two government agencies work together (“ICE agents entrapped Mexican man, 2 lawmakers from NC say,” Nov. 25)?

The purpose of our government agencies is to work together to arrest people who have broken the law. The laws are applicable to all people.

Roxanne and Tom Beebe

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Morrisville

Ouch! Not!

Larry Fedora was such a terrible coach that he needed to be rousted out and fired early on a Sunday morning. I can hear Bubba now; “Get out you loser, turn in your keys to the executive john. Oh yeah, and on the way out pick up $12.2 million from the cashier.” That really must have hurt a lot.

Robert L. Porreca

Hillsborough

Time to act on health care

In the recent midterm elections in North Carolina, many incumbent Republicans got religion around health care and endorsed coverage of pre-existing conditions and health care policies they had previously screamed they would repeal. N.C. legislators have refused to support the expansion of Medicaid for 500,000 citizens while several states during the midterms elected to expand the program.

If our legislators are so interested in fixing health care in North Carolina, why not, for example, introduce state-level public options — actuarially sound government plans — as alternatives to private insurance? Other states like New Jersey and California have introduced successful programs that have substantially reduced premiums and provide better coverage to those under 65.

Now is the time when we as citizens can experience first hand whether our Republican legislators meant what they advertised during the midterms about healthcare.

Stephen Berg

Chapel Hill

Slay the gerrymander

The hotly contested election is over and more North Carolinians voted for Democratic candidates than Republicans. However, the will of the voters was negated by the reality of the gerrymander.

With less than 50 percent of the vote, Republican candidates won 58 percent of the state Senate and 55 percent of the state House seats.

It has been pointed out that North Carolina is a republic and not a democracy, but for 200 years the trend has been the expansion of democracy, not its diminution. It has also been pointed out that in the past Democrats used the power to draw districts to their advantage. That is true, but two wrongs do not make a right and technology has made what had been an inexact art, into a science. NC’s gerrymandering is so blatant, that If we don’t fix it, the federal courts might.

It is well past time for North Carolina to join a growing number of states that have established non-partisan election redistricting commissions. The party that pushes this issue and slays the gerrymander will be rewarded by a grateful electorate in 2020.

Ken Jones

Chapel Hill

The right to ID

Regarding Colin Campbell’s column “Don’t use voter ID to make voting harder” (Nov. 25):

I would like to see a constitutional amendment that guarantees every citizen the right to receive free, government-issued ID qualified for voting, available on demand from any public-facing desk at any any state agency. If voting is a right and voting requires ID, then access to qualifying ID must also be a right.

Israel J Pattison

via www.heraldsun.com

Letters policy

Please send up to 250 words to letters@heraldsun.com. All submissions, Facebook posts and online story comments may be edited for space and clarity.