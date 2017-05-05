Hillside girls, Jordan boys take PAC-6 track titles

Hillside's girls more than doubled the point total of its nearest competitor on Thursday to wrap up their PAC-6 track championship on their home track.
The Hornets finished with 239 points, which was far ahead of Cardinal Gibbsons' total of 116. East Chapel Hill took third with 102, followed by Riverside (61), Jordn (46), Northern (44) and Person (40).
"We did very well," said first-year Hillside girls' coach Jason Smoots. "Everybody did their job — the field, the hurdles, the sprints. We don't have extremely long distance but the areas we do have are extremely talented and it showed. And we're deep."
In the boys' competition, Jordan's depth on the track overcame Hillside's first-day lead the Hornets had amassed thanks to good finishes in the field events on Wednesday
Jordan took the boys' title with 195 points, while Hillside held on for second place with 149 points. Cardinal Gibbons was third with 94, followed by East Chapel Hill (82), Northern (79), Riverside (46) and Person (39).
"The guys came through a good meet," Jordan boys' coach Reggie Love said. "We had a lot of high-level finishes. The team came together and found a way to win. I am proud of the way they've worked hard to get to this point. We're going to celebrate this conference championship and get ready for next week's regionals."
Hillside's girls finished with three relay wins and six individual victories on Thursday along with numerous top-three finishes.
Krystalynn Johnson led off the individual wins by taking 100 hurdles in 16.05, while Jamila McKoy followed with a win in the 100 (12.15). Ashlan Bowdry won the 400 in 58.46.
Wright gave Hillside a victory in the 300 hurdles (43.42) as Alysia Johnson finished first in 200 (24.08).
The Hornets took the 800 relay with McKoy, Wright, Khira Harris, Johnson finishing in 1:39.69. In the 400 relay, Johnson led off and teamed with Joyceanna Howard, Harris and McKoy to win in 48.69. The team of Harris, Bowdry, Emmaya Waters and Wright won the 1,600 relay in 3:59.78.
Kayla Beasley wrapped up her second individual win by taking the discus with a throw of 127-5. which was a personal best.
Beasley said she was happy to contribute to her team's point total.
"We are a team and it takes each individual to do their part," Beasley said. "I am glad I could do my part. We work hard and push each other. I still hope to improve on what I did in this meet."
The triple jump was won by Bailey McCray, who led a 1-2-3 Hornets' sweep with a leap of 35-1.50.
Jordan's boys prevailed in three individual events and a relay.
Roman Spencer won the 100 in 11.33 for the Falcons, while Matthew Staehle took the 1,600 in 4:28.25. Aaron Pankey won the triple jump with a leap of 43-3.75. The Falcons' relay victory came in the 400 relay as Pankey, Spencer, Dyson Freeman and Tysean Williamson won in 43.36.
Hillside finished with more individual winners but not enough placing finishers to hold off Jordan.
The Hornets got victories by Dymir Watson, who swept the hurdles. He won the 110 hurdles in 15.39 and the 300 hurdles in 41.85. Tahj Hall won the 400 in 49.77 and Desmond Jackson finished first in the ambulatory 400 in 1:07.50.
Watson's time in the 300 hurdles qualified him for the regionals, which he's been trying for the whole season.
"I've been trying to get a time all season but it just hadn't been working," Watson said. "I finally got it. It's a PR and I'm qualified. I pushed hard and I knew the last 100 was my strength."
Watson didn't lead until he overtook teammate Christopher Rogers at the last hurdle.
Hillside also won a pair of relays. They won the 800 relay with Corey Spell, Kacey Pratt, Simeon Johnson and Hall in 1:30.50. In the 1,600 relay, Johnson, Jysson Slade, Pratt and Hall finished first in 3:29.00.
Riverside finished with two wins as Sysco Whitaker won the boys' 200 in 22.58 and Jordan Landis won the girls' 800 in 2:23.34. She surged by Carolina Todd of Cardinal Gibbons to win at the finish line.
"I wanted to go out and do my very best," Landis said. "I saw the person in front of me and I knew who my competition was so I pushed it to get by her. And that's exactly what I did."
Cardinal Gibbons had two girls' winners and two boys' winners.
Marissa Bishop won the girls' 1,600 in 5:11.86 and Sloan Walter took the 3,200 in 11:03.16. Connor Lane won the boys' 800 in 2:00.21 and Sam Thornton was victorious in the boys' 3,200 in 9:49.36.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @HPreps
Comments