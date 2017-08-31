Former UNC basketball star to coach his high school alma mater

David Noel is coming home.
The former North Carolina standout will take the reins of his high school alma mater, Southern Durham, as the boys basketball coach this winter.
Noel was a football and basketball star for the Spartans before playing for the Tar Heels. Most schools recruited him as a football player, and he originally committed to UNC as a football player before enrolling as a basketball walk-on.
But he went on to play a key role off the bench on the 2005 national championship team and was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2006. He spent one year in the NBA and has since been playing in the NBDL and overseas basketball leagues.
“We are super excited to bring Mr. Noel on board and look forward to a great program being continued here at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability,” said Southern athletics director Crystal Massenburg in a statement.
Noel replaces Kendrick Hall, who stepped down in July after five seasons as the program’s coach.
Southern went 19-8 last year and reached the third round of the state 3A playoffs. In the 2015-16 season, the Spartans went 22-4 and reached the 3A East semifinals (fourth round).
