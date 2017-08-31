High School Sports

Former UNC basketball star to coach his high school alma mater

By J. Mike Blake

mblake@newsobserver.com

August 31, 2017 12:11 PM

David Noel is coming home.

The former North Carolina standout will take the reins of his high school alma mater, Southern Durham, as the boys basketball coach this winter.

Noel was a football and basketball star for the Spartans before playing for the Tar Heels. Most schools recruited him as a football player, and he originally committed to UNC as a football player before enrolling as a basketball walk-on.

But he went on to play a key role off the bench on the 2005 national championship team and was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2006. He spent one year in the NBA and has since been playing in the NBDL and overseas basketball leagues.

“We are super excited to bring Mr. Noel on board and look forward to a great program being continued here at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability,” said Southern athletics director Crystal Massenburg in a statement.

Noel replaces Kendrick Hall, who stepped down in July after five seasons as the program’s coach.

Southern went 19-8 last year and reached the third round of the state 3A playoffs. In the 2015-16 season, the Spartans went 22-4 and reached the 3A East semifinals (fourth round).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record 0:40

Mia Davidson breaks NCHSAA home run record
Rivalry game highlights: Northern Durham at Riverside boys basketball 3:03

Rivalry game highlights: Northern Durham at Riverside boys basketball
It's a tough lesson 3:21

It's a tough lesson" - Chapel Hill soccer coach Jason Curtis on title loss

View More Video