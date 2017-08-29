Two NC Central starters suspended for season opener at Duke

More Videos 0:44 Two NCCU starters suspended for season opener Pause 0:27 Duke football coach impressed with standout freshmen 0:28 Yes, that was Air Force One buzzing RDU today 0:40 Rifle-wielding protester charged, Sheriff's Office seeking others 0:41 Research participants get arm pits, nose, ankles swabbed for science 1:18 Senior residents at Carolina Meadows help immigrant staff achieve their goals 0:27 Video: Counterprotesters demonstrate at Silent Sam sit-in site 0:25 Video: Durham school board votes to ban Confederate flag 1:06 More on replacing NCCU's offensive line 1:39 Chapel Hill launches Blue Hill District Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Two NCCU starters suspended for season opener N.C. Central football coach Jerry Mack announces that Jalen Wilkes and Randy Anyanwu are suspended for Saturday's game at Duke University. “Hopefully they can get some things together and we will have a chance to get them back for the second game of the season,” Mack said. N.C. Central football coach Jerry Mack announces that Jalen Wilkes and Randy Anyanwu are suspended for Saturday's game at Duke University. “Hopefully they can get some things together and we will have a chance to get them back for the second game of the season,” Mack said. Jonas Pope IV jpope@heraldsun.com

