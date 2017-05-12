Former Tar Heel joins N.C. football team

Jordan Fieulleteau, a graduate transfer from the University of North Carolina, will finish his football career down the road at North Carolina Central.
Fieulleteau posted on his twitter page Friday morning “Excited to announce that I will be playing at North Carolina Central University next season for my final year of eligibility!”
Fieulleteau graduated from UNC in three years and will be eligible to play right away for the Eagles. After enrolling at UNC in the spring of 2013, Fieulleteau redshirted the 2013 season. In two seasons for the Tar Heels he caught eight passes for 129 yards. He posted a career-high in catches (4) and yards (74) versus Miami in 2015.
In high school Fieulleteau was one of the best wide receivers in the history of North Carolina prep football at Wakefield High School outside of Raleigh. He caught 111 passes (4th all-time in state history) for 1,669 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior. He ended his career with the third-most touchdowns in state history and second-highest reception total in a season. In 2011 and 2012 he had the most touchdown catches in the nation.
At UNC Fieulleteau played behind a deep and talented receiving group, including three players from his class currently in NFL minicamps. At N.C. Central Fieulleteau will join another deep group including Jalen Wilkes, Jacen Murphy and David Miller. The Eagles lost leading receiver LaVontis Smith and starter Khalil Stinson to graduation. At 6’3, 210 pounds, Fieulleteau has a similar build to Stinson and should compete for a starting role immediately.
