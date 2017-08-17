NC State apologizes for Mr. Wuf’s social media jab at UNC and its NCAA hearing

A spokesman for N.C. State has reached out to UNC to apologize for a tweet by Wolfpack co-mascot Mr. Wuf that threw social media shade at the University of North Carolina on Thursday.
The tweet, a picture of Mr. Wuf in a beach chair under a rainbow umbrella on a sand volleyball court on campus, was up for about two hours before it was deleted.
The accompanying text, with a familiar frog and cup of tea emoji, was the problem, according to an athletic department spokesman.
“Me minding my business and enjoying life knowing our coaches aren’t facing NCAA allegations and the students are attending class,” read the text in the tweet from @MrWuf_NCSU, the official account of “N.C. State’s No. 1 fan and mascot.”
Officials from UNC, including basketball coach Roy Williams and football coach Larry Fedora, were in Nashville this week for a meeting with the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions about the school’s long-running academic scandal.
A pocket of Wolfpack fans enjoyed the tweet from Mr. Wuf – it had more than 150 likes before it was deleted – but N.C. State officials did not.
Fred Demarest, the senior associate AD for communications for N.C. State, said the tweet was in poor taste.
“It was disrespectful and not who we strive to be,” Demarest said.
The mascot’s account is not run by the university’s communication department and the tweet was posted by someone who had previously left the cheer team. The cheerleading program is a part of the athletic department. Demarest said he reached out to UNC on Thursday to apologize.
It’s the second time this summer UNC has caught some flak on Twitter from another ACC school. Virginia Tech’s official football account tweaked the Tar Heels for their new choice in practice gear.
