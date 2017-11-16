Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III cleared to play Friday against Southern

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III has been cleared to play Friday against Southern University, head coach Mike Krzyzewski said during his weekly radio show.
“He’s OK,” Krzyzewski said. “And we’re lucky that nothing more serious happened.”
The 6-11, 234-pound forward, suffered an eye injury Tuesday night in No. 1 Duke’s game against No. 2 Michigan State. Teammate Javin DeLaurier accidentally poked Bagley in the eye as he tried to jump and grab for a rebound. The injury, which he sustained early in the first half, was a scratch inside his eye.
Bagley lay on the floor for a few minutes while he was checked out by team trainers.
“He couldn’t see out of that eye while he was lying on the court, so he’s scared to death,” Krzyzewski said.
He said Bagley’s vision cleared after he was taken back to the locker room, but he started to get headaches. Krzyzewski held Bagley out of the second half.
Still, Duke won the game against the second-ranked Spartans 88-81. Duke senior guard Grayson Allen scored a career-high 37 points to lead Duke.
Prior to Tuesday night’s game, Bagley led Duke in scoring with 24.5 points per game and 10 rebounds. Krzyzewski referred to Bagley Tuesday as Duke’s “most talented player.”
Bagley came to Duke in mid-August after reclassifying from the 2018 recruiting class. Even as he reclassified to the Class of 2017, he was still considered the consensus No. 1 recruit in the country.
