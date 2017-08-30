‘Everyone’s special gift from God’ inspired many during his battle with cancer

More Videos 0:41 Duke QB Daniel Jones: "we need to improve our" passing game Pause 0:59 Here's Duke's best chance for improvement this season 0:25 Watch Trevon Duval, Grayson Allen connect in impressive #DriveByDunkChallenge video 9:46 Duke's Cutcliffe: 'I believe in my heart of hearts, this team is the deepest, most talented team we've had at Duke yet' 0:31 How hyped are you for Duke football? 1:00 Duke great Thaddeus Lewis takes time to tutor school’s next rising star QB, Daniel Jones 2:16 Duke Football coach shares wisdom with campers 2:05 Coach K opens the summer session of his K Academy Fantasy Basketball Camp 1:06 Coach Cutcliffe delivers eulogy at funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown III 1:57 Despite a canceled meeting, fluoride opponents show up to protest in Chapel Hill Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coach Cutcliffe delivers eulogy at funeral for 13-year-old Howell Brown III Video: Hear an excerpt from Duke football head coach David Cutcliffe's eulogy during the funeral service for Howell Brown III, 13, who died Friday after a five-year battle with cancer, at Duke University Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 30. During his fight, Brown became close with athletes and coaches at Duke and N.C. Central, attending games and practices. Video: Hear an excerpt from Duke football head coach David Cutcliffe's eulogy during the funeral service for Howell Brown III, 13, who died Friday after a five-year battle with cancer, at Duke University Chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 30. During his fight, Brown became close with athletes and coaches at Duke and N.C. Central, attending games and practices. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

