Duke

She was under investigation last year. Now this Duke coach has a longer contract.

By Steve Wiseman

August 28, 2017 4:51 PM

DURHAM

Duke women’s basketball coach Joanne P. McCallie survived an investigation by Duke’s human resources department in 2016 and responded by leading the Blue Devils back to the NCAA tournament last March

On Monday, athletic director Kevin White awarded her with a contract extension through the 2020-21 season.

“This extension was earned with a track record that includes winning nearly 80 percent of her games as a Blue Devil head coach, while maintaining the academic success exemplified by Duke student-athletes across the board,” White said.

Duke’s coach since 2007, McCallie went through a difficult spring in 2016.

That March, the Blue Devils completed a 20-12 season and missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1994. Two starting players left the program with Raleigh’s Azura Stevens transferring to Connecticut.

A month later, Duke launched an investigation of McCallie’s program in response to player complaints about mistreatment. When the probe was completed, White announced in May 2016 that McCallie would remain as the team’s coach.

Last season, Duke rebounded with a 28-6 season and a return to the NCAA tournament. That improved McCallie’s overall record in 10 seasons at Duke to 273-71 (.794), including 121-33 (.786) in ACC play.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

