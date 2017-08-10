Unable to hear clearly on the field, this college kicker uses his other senses to succeed

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Video: William Holmquist, a new walk-on kicker for the Duke football team, is partially deaf. But, when he takes out his hearing aids, the muffled sound helps him focus. He considers his disability an "inconvenience" that is actually a "mental advantage" on the field. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

