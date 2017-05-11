Duke

May 11, 2017 12:02 PM

Notre Dame adds 12 new football matchups against Duke, UNC, NC State through 2037

By Steve Wiseman

DURHAM

Duke claimed a win at Notre Dame last season in the teams’ first meeting of Notre Dame’s football scheduling agreement. N.C. State also beat the Irish, 10-3 in a rain-soaked game in Raleigh.

On Thursday, the ACC announced more Notre Dame games with league teams through 2037.

IMG_acc.third_2_1_0HA60NML_L280310207
N.C. State’s Jerod Fernandez (4), B.J. Hill (98) and Jarius Morehead (31) tackle Notre Dame running back Josh Adams in a 10-3 rain-soaked win for the Wolfpack on Oct. 8.
Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

The schedule includes games against Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in 2027 and 2033 and two more at Notre Dame Stadium in 2030 and 2035.

The new slate of games also has Notre Dame coming to the Triangle in 2026 and 2031 to play North Carolina at Kenan Stadium and 2029 and 2035 for games against N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium. UNC will head to South Bend in 2030 and 2036. Notre Dame will host the Wolfpack in 2031 and 2037.

Duke and Notre Dame have met five times since 1958 with the Fighting Irish holding a 3-2 series edge. Duke won 37-35 at Notre Dame last September.

Including previously announced games, the Duke-ND series now includes games in Durham in 2019, 2023, 2027 and 2033, and at Notre Dame in 2020, 2030 and 2035.

Here is the entire list of newly announced games between ACC schools and Notre Dame:

2026

Notre Dame at Florida State

Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Virginia at Notre Dame

2027

Notre Dame at Clemson

Notre Dame at Duke

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

2028

Boston College at Notre Dame

Clemson at Notre Dame

Miami at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Pitt

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

2029

Notre Dame at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at NC State

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2030

Notre Dame at Boston College

Duke at Notre Dame

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Louisville

North Carolina at Notre Dame

2031

Notre Dame at Clemson (Aug. 30)

Miami at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at North Carolina

NC State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Virginia

2032

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Miami

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2033

Notre Dame at Boston College

Notre Dame at Duke

Notre Dame at Louisville

Pitt at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2034

Clemson at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Miami

Notre Dame at Pitt

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Virginia at Notre Dame

2035

Boston College at Notre Dame

Duke at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Louisville

Notre Dame at NC State

Notre Dame at Virginia

2036

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Pitt at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)

2037

Notre Dame at Clemson

Miami at Notre Dame

NC State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

