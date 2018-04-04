04/06 What You’re Saying: Lindy Pendergrass, Judith Ferster, and Ibrahim Ozturk

White for sheriff
This letter is to express my full support to Tony White for sheriff of Orange County. Tony Is a strong family man with strong Christian family values. These values are reflected in his daily living.
Tony’s compassion for his fellow man was genuine and always present in every aspect of his law enforcement career. As a school resource officer, Tony kept many students out of the court system, by being a mentor and friend. Tony was always trying to help his fellow officers. While working patrol, Tony quickly excelled to become a field training officer teaching young officers to carry out their duties professionally, safely and with compassion. Tony excelled also as an investigator, always willing to take on tough cases. Tony never shied away from an opportunity to help make a difference in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
As sheriff of Orange County, Tony will be a good steward with your tax money.His ego will be need driven for his officers, not for personal wants just to make himself look good. Tony believes everyone should be treated equal regardless of race, gender, national origin or political preference. We need a full-time sheriff not a full-time politician. A vote for Tony White is a vote for every citizen of Orange County. Please join me in supporting Tony White for sheriff on May 8. Early voting starts April 19. Please get out and vote, thank you.
Lindy Pendergrass
The writer was Orange County sheriff for 32 years.
Greene for Orange County board
The Orange-Chatham Sierra Club endorses Sally Greene for the at-large seat on the Orange County Board of Commissioners in the May 8 primary. The NC Sierra Club supports candidates with demonstrated knowledge of local environmental issues who will provide strong leadership on matters including conservation, growth, and transportation.
Sally Greene has served a number of terms on the Chapel Hill Town Council, with Sierra Club endorsement in each of her campaigns because of her deep knowledge of how to protect the environment, including air and water quality, while protecting equity through affordable housing. She has expanded her reach and educated herself on county concerns, such as hydrilla outbreaks in the Eno, the need for a stormwater management plan for Hillsborough, flooding due to climate change, integrated transportation needs, stream buffers, and farm inheritance flexibility so that both farms and farmers can be resilient.
She delves into issues deeply, unafraid to learn what’s needed to understand issues. For instance, she has learned useful things by independently exploring aquifer recovery after the drought.
The Sierra Club admires Sally Greene’s growth as a candidate and is pleased to endorse her for this new office with a wider purview.
Judith Ferster
Orange/Chatham Sierra Club Group
Remember Azerbaijani Genocide
March 31 is known as the Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis, referring to the tragic events that took place on March 31-April 1, 1918, as well as other tragic events in the 19th and 20th centuries that have brought enormous suffering to the Azerbaijani people. It is estimated that well over 500,000 Azerbaijanis have perished as a result of the Azerbaijani Genocide.
After the proclamation of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic (ADR) on May 28, 1918, the "March Events" were investigated by the ADR Government. In 1919-1920, and the ADR observed March 31 as a National Day of Mourning.
Azerbaijani people were unable to commemorate the Azerbaijani Genocide during the Soviet years (much like Ukrainians were not able to observe Holodomor, and the Circassians were not able to observe Circassian Genocide). Observation of March 31 was re-established only after Azerbaijan regained its independence in the 1990's, to commemorate not just one particular massacre, but the policy of genocide against Azerbaijani people carried out since the 19th century and throughout the entire 20th century, with the final act being the Khojaly Massacre of 1992.
The Azerbaijani-American community and the US Azeris Network (USAN) are commemorating the Azerbaijani Genocide, and encourage all to make a statement for the record, such as via a proclamation or resolution.
Ibrahim Ozturk
Raleigh
