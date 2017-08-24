08/24 – What you’re saying: Van Denton, James Barrett, Rosemarie G. Sawdon, Edward Harvilla, Wayne Goodwin and Corena Owens

How the lottery helps education
In response to the recent letter “Why isn’t lottery buying school supplies?”, I would like to share how the money raised by the lottery will help education programs in North Carolina this year.
One hundred percent of profits earned by the lottery go to education. Legislators decide the best use of those profits.
This year, the money will help support the needs of our public schools with $383.8 million going to school systems to provide school staff – office assistants, custodians and substitute teachers − who ensure our schools run smoothly and $43 million to help transport students to school safely.
It will help build foundations for the future, providing places for students to learn. This year, $130 million raised by the lottery will go to our counties to build and repair schools.
It will give kids a stronger start. This year, $78.2 million raised by the lottery will pay for thousands of four-year-olds to attend an academic Pre-K program so they are ready for kindergarten.
It will provide learning that lasts a lifetime. This year, $41 million raised by the lottery will provide need-based scholarships or grants to make our state university and community colleges more affordable to our students.
A broad cross-section of North Carolinians from all walks of life have fun playing lottery games. Thanks to that participation, our education programs have an additional $676 million this year. There are other ideas on how the money raised by the lottery could best be used, but that doesn’t mean the way it is used today doesn’t do a lot of good.
Van Denton
Director of communications
N.C. Education Lottery
CHCCS takes hard stand
Editor’s note: The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools released this statement after banning “the Confederate flag, swastikas and other threatening symbols” from its campuses.
One thing we want our students to learn is that, at some point in each of our lives, we will surely have to take a hard stand. This lesson needs not only to be taught, but also modeled at the highest level.
Our Board of Education will always stand for safety, inclusion and acceptance of all. To that end, earlier this evening, our Board of Education took a hard stand on a very controversial issue. We realize our decision will not receive universal support. However, we continually claim the safety of our students is our top priority … well, tonight we became a safer school district.
Our Board voted unanimously to add definitive language to our bullying policy (Policy 1710) and our policy governing an orderly environment (Policy 4315) that specifically bans the Confederate flag, swastikas and other threatening symbols from our campuses.
We took this proactive measure to make sure each principal has an airtight policy to stand on as they each work to maintain a safe and respectful learning environment. This specific revision to the policy will prevent past problems from recurring, and new problems from arising in the coming months and years.
The recent events in Charlottesville and other places indicate more violence is on the horizon, and this measure was taken to ensure our students are not in harm’s way.
We look forward to an exciting new school year.
Thank you for your continued support.
James Barrett
CHCCS Board of Education
Pipeline will help spread the climate crisis
Gov. Cooper needs to reject the proposed 600-mile long Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which will transmit fracked gas from the fields in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Duke Energy, Dominion and other energy corporations need to move away from fossil fuels and concentrate on renewable energy, such as sun and wind. To comprise the health of people living near the fracking fields, and the pipeline path needs to be acknowledged. Gas pipelines leak, sometimes slowly, sometimes through blowouts.
In addition, as the climate is warming, the powers that be need to realize increased heat waves, crop damage, sea level rise and stronger storms are being created by the use of fracked gas which creates methane more power at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.
It is time to move away from fossil fuels, and work toward sustainable energy sources. Future generations and a living planet depend upon this action.
Rosemarie G. Sawdon
Rougemont
Why did sheriff let statue come down?
A native of Pennsylvania, I served in a U.S. Marine Corps rifle company during the 1970s in North Carolina with brave men who were North Carolina natives and very proud of their state’s military heritage.
It is sad that the sheriff and deputies of your county allowed protesters to destroy a historic monument to the North Carolina veterans who where the ancestors of many of the good Marines with whom I served. Why would Durham County law enforcement allow criminals to destroy a public historic monument to the civil war veterans who were native sons of your fine state?
If your county citizens wish to erase all vestiges of your state’s military heritage, then, do so in accord with legal process not criminal violence. It appears that your county law enforcement officers stood down while criminals illegally destroyed a public, county, veteran’s monument that stood for nearly a century. If such inaction occurred, it was cowardice of historic proportions.
Edward Harvilla
Harleigh, Pennsylvania
Favorite meteorologist
I read with great interest a recent article on Greg Fishel and his response to climate change deniers. Greg Fishel has always been my family’s favorite meteorologist. After your reading your article, I thought to myself, “Finally, someone who I know is well known and respected in my community is taking a stand.”
As a native North Carolinian and lifelong Girl Scout, I cannot sit back and watch as innocent people are put at risk when we could avert these risks with strong government actions and policies. Girl Scouts learn that they should make the world a better place, and I believe all of us can help make that happen. Protecting our state from the negative effects of climate change would make our world a better place.
We have a responsibility to protect our people, and if that means a change in climate policy, I feel I owe it to my state to push Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to support climate solutions.
I implore readers to take action and ask Senators Burr and Tillis to take action and protect the North Carolina Coast by supporting the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Climate, Air, and Energy Research, refusing the major cuts proposed by President Trump. Call them at (202) 224-3121 and ensure that our communities have a better future!
Corena Owens
Pittsboro
Healing the sores of war
Our state cannot move forward together until we face our past.
A growing chorus of civil rights and religious leaders, activists, and elected officials, including Governor Cooper, are right to do just that. Only through removing these monuments will our state begin to heal the sores of war.
I ask that Republicans join with Democrats and concerned citizens in allowing communities to remove symbols of hate and racism. Morality and decency and respect, not politics, demand it.
Wayne Goodwin
Chairman
N.C. Democratic Party
