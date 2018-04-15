Tornado Watch issued for 26 N.C. counties, including Wake, Durham and Orange

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for 26 North Carolina counties, including Wake, Durham and Orange.
The weather warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Sunday.
Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians and those traveling through the state on Sunday to be aware of the potentially dangerous conditions.
“North Carolina is at greater risk of severe weather today,” Cooper said. “Make sure you stay tuned to local warnings and have a plan in place to help your family stay safe if severe weather hits.”
A cold front moving into North Carolina from the west on Sunday brought with it an increased chance of severe storms, strong winds and heavy rain.
According the N.C. Department of Public Safety, severe thunderstorms were developing across the foothills region as of 1 p.m. Sunday and moving eastward.
"This threat has become enhanced across the foothills with recent forecast updates," NCDPS spokesman Keith Acree wrote. "If a tornado warning is issued for an area, a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. Take shelter immediately!"
Counties under Tornado Watch
- Alamance
- Anson
- Caswell
- Chatham
- Cumberland
- Davidson
- Durham
- Forsyth
- Granville
- Guilford
- Harnett
- Hoke
- Lee
- Montgomery
- Moore
- Orange
- Person
- Randolph
- Richmond
- Robeson
- Rockingham
- Scotland
- Stanly
- Stokes
- Vance
- Wake
