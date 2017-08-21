Political data released on proposed NC maps. Find out which way your district leans

Political data released by state lawmakers Monday shows voting patterns in proposed N.C. General Assembly districts.
Most of the proposed districts lean Republican, similar to the current makeup of the General Assembly where Republicans hold supermajorities in both the state House and Senate. Lawmakers drew new districts after courts ruled that the current maps, drawn in 2011, are unconstitutional racial gerrymanders.
President Donald Trump would have won 33 of the 50 proposed Senate districts and 76 of the 120 proposed House districts. Statewide last year, Republican nominee Trump won 49.9 percent of the vote to 46.1 percent for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Many of the districts will likely be uncompetitive in next year’s elections. That’s not a change from recent history; in 2016 nearly half of all General Assembly races were uncontested, which activists have blamed on gerrymandering.
The numbers released Monday show that just 10 of the 50 Senate districts will likely be competitive next year – those are the only districts in which either Trump or Clinton would have won by single digits. Seven of the competitive districts lean Republican and the other three lean Democratic. On the other hand, a handful of districts would have seen presidential results as lopsided as a 70-30 split.
Just 19 of the 120 House districts are competitive by that measure, including 12 that lean to Republicans and seven that lean to Democrats.
To find out which districts you live in, zoom in on the House map released Saturday and the Senate map released Sunday.
To see whether a district leans left, right or center, check out the new documents for the House and Senate.
Several legislators will be double-bunked if the new maps pass, meaning two incumbents will have to run against each other unless one drops out or moves to another district. There are also several open districts where no current incumbent lives, which could provide openings to political newcomers around the state.
There are four open House districts. Two of them (one in Pitt and the other in Chatham and Durham counties) are Democratic areas, and two (one in Guilford and the other in Craven and Beaufort counties) are Republican.
There are also four open Senate districts. One (in Wake County) is strongly Democratic, one (covering 11 northeastern counties) leans Republican, and two (one in Stanly and Rowan and one in Iredell and Yadkin counties) are strongly Republican.
A handful of Republican incumbents would be placed in new, Democratic-leaning districts. Sen. Bill Cook would be moved into a northeastern district with Democratic Sen. Erica Smith-Ingram where Clinton would have won 53 percent of the vote. Sen. Rick Horner of Wilson would live in a district where Clinton would have won 58 percent of the vote.
Sen. Jeff Tarte, a Republican from Mecklenburg County, may face an uphill battle for re-election. His new district would have gone for Clinton and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in last year’s elections.
Nine of the state’s 50 Senate districts were deemed unconstitutional, along with 19 House districts.
Three federal judges who ruled the 2011 districts weakened the overall influence of black voters have ordered new maps drawn, approved and delivered to the court by Sept. 1.
The public will be allowed to formally comment on the proposed lines Tuesday afternoon. There are several meetings set up across the state where people can attend and weigh in.
They’ll be held on six different community college campuses – Beaufort (Washington), Caldwell (Hudson), Central Piedmont (Charlotte), Fayetteville Tech (Fayetteville), Guilford Tech (Jamestown) and Halifax (Weldon). There will also be a hearing in Raleigh, in room 643 of the Legislative Office Building.
All of those hearings Tuesday start at 4 p.m. People who can’t make it to one of those meetings can also submit online comments on the General Assembly website.
Legislators voted earlier this month to allow political considerations to be used in drawing the new maps, despite the protests of Democratic legislators – who objected to that rule and several others that GOP lawmakers backed.
Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause NC, was critical of mapmakers for using data about previous elections to shape the new district lines. For years, Common Cause has been an advocate for nonpartisan redistricting.
“North Carolina lawmakers had a golden opportunity this month to adopt fair, nonpartisan standards for drawing new legislative voting districts. Instead, they opted for politics as usual, keeping partisanship at the core of a deeply flawed redistricting process,” Phillips wrote in a post on the organization’s website. “...We the people deserve better. We deserve fairness, rather than partisan political games, on something as important as the creation of our congressional and legislative districts.”
The lines were drawn by Tom Hofeller, a GOP consultant who was paid $50,000 by the state’s Republican lawmakers to redraw the state’s legislative districts. Hofeller drew the 2011 lines found unconstitutional, too.
As of this month, about 39 percent of North Carolina voters are Democrats, 30 percent are Republicans and 30 percent are unaffiliated. The data released Monday contains election results but not voter registration data.
Check back throughout the day for updates on how the new districts will stack up politically if the proposed lines are approved.
Staff writer Anne Blythe contributed to this report.
