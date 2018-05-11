What parents need to know about meals, transportation and tests on May 16

Community members told teachers last week that they would have their backs on May 16, and they do.

Dozens of churches, businesses, and community groups have stepped up in a big way to make sure students who need food and supervision have it when thousands of Triangle teachers go to Raleigh on the General Assembly's opening day to advocate for public education.





"I am overwhelmed with joy at how the Durham community has turned out to support us and our students," said Symone Kiddoo, a school social worker and member of the Durham Association of Educators.

Teachers from across North Carolina are expected to go to Raleigh on May 16 for the "March For Students and Rally For Respect" to lobby state lawmakers for better pay and working conditions.

Last week, Durham Public Schools became the first district in the state to close May 16 when more than 1,000 teachers requested the day off.

As of Friday morning, two dozen more districts, including Wake, Johnston and Orange county schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have announced they will also close. Two Durham charter schools — Central Park School for Children and Research Triangle High School (RTHS) — will be closed to students May 16 so their teachers can go to Raleigh.

In addition to the meals Durham Public Schools will provide at 13 schools on May 16, churches and community groups are working with educators to provide bagged lunches for students to take home on Tuesday, May 15. The groups set a goal to support all schools, but especially those with higher free and reduced lunch numbers and those in geographically remote areas.

Here's what we know about those districts so far:

DURHAM PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DPS has agreed to provide meal services on May 16 through an extension of its summer feeding program at 13 schools: Bethesda Elementary, Club Boulevard Elementary, Eastway Elementary, Eno Valley Elementary, Githens Middle, Glenn Elementary, R.N. Harris Elementary, Hillandale Elementary, Lakewood Montessori Middle, Sandy Ridge Elementary, Shepard Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Southern School of Energy and Sustainability.





School Nutrition Services staff members will be at these locations to prepare and serve meals in the cafeterias. All meals will be free to all students. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. (Muffin, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit juice and milk.) Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Turkey and cheese or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fruit juice, fruit cup, baby carrots, Rice Krispie treat, and milk.)

Advanced Placement exams

DPS is making alternative arrangements for Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) exams that are scheduled for May 16. AP exams for English Language and Composition have been moved to May 23 and for Macroeconomics have been moved to May 25, both at their original locations. The IB exams cannot be rescheduled so DPS is partnering with N. C. Central University to host the exams for those students. Transportation will be provided to the IB exams. More details will provided to those families soon.

CHAPEL HILL-CARRBORO CITY SCHOOLS

The school district's Child Nutrition team will serve breakfast and lunch at Carrboro, Northside and McDougle elementary schools on May 16. Any age child will be served at no cost for the meal.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Additionally, the five additional community sites will serve lunch from 11:30-12:30.

The sites are: Abbey Court/Collins Crossing (next to the pool), 501 Jones Ferry Road; Ridgefield (community center), 301 S. Estes Dr.; Dobbins Hill (playground/community center), 1749 Dobbins Drive; Colony Woods West/Adelaide Walters/Jackie Robinson (small playground), 4 Adelaide Walters Court; and Airport Gardens (playground), 815 MLK Junior Blvd.

Breakfast will include a choice of cereal, string cheese, assorted juice, milk. Lunch will include chicken nuggets, fresh baby carrots, bag of chips, apple, assorted juice and milk.

WAKE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOL SYSTEM





Bus service

Buses will operate May 16 only for high school students who are taking Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) exams and are current bus riders.

Buses will run only to the school campus. Students must arrange their own transportation to schools that administer tests off campus. Students should check with their school for details

.Bus stop locations in the morning and afternoon will remain the same. Buses will run on the same schedules as usual, but could be early due to limited ridership.

School programs

School programs School clubs, sports and other after-school activities are permitted, but please check with your school to determine if they will meet May 16. Before-school and after-school programs located at school sites will not operate May 16.





Meals

Child Nutrition Services will provide meals for students at 34 schools across the county. Meals will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students will be able to eat their meals in the school dining room. Meal options will include a turkey combo deli sandwich, or alternately a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a fruit cup, 100 percent fruit juice and milk.

WCPSS students may visit any of the 34 school sites for their meal. Please check with your schools for information on access to the school dining room for that day.

Here are the schools providing meals on May 16 Aversboro Elementary, Baileywick Elementary, Barwell Road Elementary, Beaverdam Elementary, Brentwood Elementary, Bugg Elementary, Carver Elementary, Creech Road Elementary, Dillard Elementary, East Garner Elementary, Forestville Elementary, Fox Road Elementary, Green Elementary, Hodge Road Elementary, Knightdale Elementary, Lake Myra Elementary, Lincoln Heights Elementary, Lockhart Elementary, Lynn Road Elementary, Millbrook Elementary, Poe Elementary, Powell Elementary, Reedy Creek Elementary, River Bend Middle Rogers Lane Elementary, Smith Elementary, Timber Drive Elementary, Vandora Springs Elementary, Wakelon Elementary, Walnut Creek Elementary, Wilburn Elementary, Wildwood Elementary, Yates Mill Elementary and Zebulon Elementary.

This is a developing story. Please send any additional information about meals and child care on May 16 to gchildress@heraldsun.com.