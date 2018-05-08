Stephens continues to lead Orange County school board race

Incumbent Brenda Stephens continues to lead the Orange County school board race with 23 percent of the vote with 34 percent of precincts now reporting.
Stephens is trailed closely by newcomer Sarah Smylie with 21 percent of the vote.
Hillary MacKenzie and Will Atherton round out the top four vote-getters with 19 percent of the vote each.
None of the other four candidates — Jessica Aguilar, Hawkeye Aguilar, Mike O'Hagerty or James Needham — has received more than 6 percent of the vote.
O'Hargerty and Needham both dropped out of the race and did not campaign. Their names remained on the ballot because they did not withdraw by a Feb. 23 deadline.
Voters were asked to choose four candidates. At least three will be new to the board because school board members Donna Coffey, Michael Hood and Tom Carr did not seek reelection.
Comments