Durham school board votes to cancel classes May 16

The Durham school board voted Wednesday to close schools May 16 so teachers can rally for better pay and working conditions on the General Assembly's opening day.

In truth, the decision, approved by a 6-1 vote, was made for the board when teachers' requests for personal days so they could travel to Raleigh swelled to 1,028.

With more than 40 percent of the district's teachers taking off, the board said it simply could not operate schools.

'We're going to have to close schools on May 16," said school board member Steve Unruhe, a retired math teacher.

Other board members agreed to support the option to close school and declare May 16 an optional teacher work day.

Superintendent Pascal Mubenga said the administration preferred an option that would have closed schools three hours early.

Closing schools presents numerous challenges such as how to reschedule Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) exams for high schools students. Classified workers such as bus drivers who are paid an hourly wage will miss a full day's pay if schools are closed.

And then there are working parents who must find day care, and low-income students for whom school breakfast and lunch might be the only meals they receive.

