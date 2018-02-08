North Carolina schools get reprieve on K-3 class-size rules

A legislative deal announced Thursday means North Carolina elementary schools won’t have to make deep cuts in class sizes this year that school officials said could potentially threaten art, music and physical education programs.
State Republican legislative leaders said they’ll phase in the smaller class sizes in kindergarten through third grade over the next four years instead of lowering them at once this fall. As part of the delay, lawmakers will include $61 million a year to help school districts pay for art, music and physical education teachers.
The deal comes after school officials around the state said they didn’t have the thousands of extra classrooms needed and might have to fire arts and PE teachers to help come up with the money to hire additional K-3 teachers.
“We’re committed to lowering class sizes logically, reasonably and in good time,” said Rep. Craig Horn, a Union County Republican and House education leader.
The House and Senate will discuss the legislation, which also includes money for expanding pre-kindergarten programs, on Thursday and could vote on it by Friday.
Sen. Chad Barefoot, a Wake Forest Republican, said the goal is to eliminate the state’s pre-K waiting list by 2021-22. The news comes after speakers at this week’s Emerging Issues Forum called on state leaders to expand enrollment in North Carolina’s pre-kindergarten programs.
School officials have been clamoring for quick action on the K-3 class size issue because they’re planning budgets for the 2018-19 school year. Parents and educators said it would be too late if lawmakers wait until the short session in May to act on the issue.
Starting in July, elementary schools were faced with a new requirement that drops average class sizes in kindergarten through third grade to roughly 17 students per class. It was at 21 students last school year. Class sizes will not change for the 2018-19 school year under the deal.
State lawmakers had initially required the changes to go into effect for the 2017-18 school year. But school officials complained that the changes reduced their flexibility to use state dollars to pay for art, music and physical education teachers.
Amid lobbying, state lawmakers agreed last year to a one-year delay while they studied issues such as whether the state should separately those teachers.
School districts around the state have continued to warn about a wide range of negative consequences such as potentially having to lay off art, music and PE teachers to help find the money to hire more K-3 teachers.
In Wake County, the state’s largest school district, school officials say it would cost $24.6 million to hire 431 classroom teachers to get class sizes down while still keeping art, music and physical education teachers. This doesn’t include a long list of other actions such as increasing class sizes in grades four through 12 to shift more teaching positions to the younger grades, limiting how many students can go to some schools, converting art and music rooms to regular classroom spaces, combining children of different grades into the same class and having two classes share the same room.
School leaders and parents have kept up the pressure over the past several months to urge state lawmakers to either delay the class size changes or come up with more money to fund the smaller class sizes. Gov. Roy Cooper and other Democratic elected officials had joined the campaign.
“I believe smaller class size can be a good thing, but you have to pay for it,” Cooper said while touring a school in Cary last month. “This is an artificial class size change – one that shrinks classes on paper but in reality hurts students and teachers.”
The House had been willing to provide relief last year, but the Senate had been slower to act. As recently as last month, a spokeswoman for Berger said Senate Republicans wanted to review the data that school districts will submit this month on class sizes before determining any next steps
