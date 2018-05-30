Durham man dies after being shot while driving

A Durham man died Tuesday after being shot while driving over the weekend.
Willie Pete Robinson Jr., 23, of Durham died from his injuries just a few minutes after midnight on Saturday, according to Durham police.
Robinson was driving in the area of South Alston Avenue and East Pettigrew Street when he was shot, police said.
He drove north on Alston Avenue for a few blocks before his car crashed into a Honda on Alston Avenue near East Main Street.
One passenger in Robinson’s car and occupants of the Honda suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.
No charges have filed at this time, police said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
There were six homicides in Durham from January through March, the latest statistics available. That compares to five during the first quarter last year and 11 during the same period the previous year.
