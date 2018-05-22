Police charge Chatham County man, 21, with murder of Chapel Hill man

The Chapel Hill Police Department has charged a 21-year-old man with the murder of Mark David Stiles at Camelot Village last week.
Police, with help from the U.S. Marshal Joint Fugitive Task Force and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Keon Tramel Council on Monday night.
Council, of 4836 Manns Chapel Hill Road in northern Chatham County, is being held in Orange County jail and on $1.25 million bail. He was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday on Shannon Drive in Chapel Hill, according to an arrest report.
Council has three previous convictions, according to court records: simple assault and larceny in 2015 and larceny from a person in 2014. He was sentenced to probation on all three misdemeanor charges.
“I am grateful for the tireless efforts of our investigators who worked around the clock this weekend to identify and capture the suspect,” Police Chief Chris Blue said. “I am grateful to all the people who helped us get a dangerous person off the streets of our community.”
The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the J building at Camelot Village, at 130 S. Estes Drive across the street from University Place (formerly University Mall).
Police think the shooting was the result of a dispute between the two men and not a random act, police said.
People who called 911 said they heard five to seven shots. One man described hearing six shots — three shots, followed by another three shots.
Stiles, 52, of Chapel Hill, died Friday morning at UNC Hospitals.
'A good dude'
Stiles’ mother and brother say he was an extrovert who believed in Jesus, liked lifting weights and read National Geographic magazines.
“He is a good dude that wouldn’t hurt nobody, and he didn’t deserve this,” said Jonathan Stiles, 54, of the Willow Springs community in Wake County.
Mark Stiles worked as an electrician for about 15 years, his brother said, but stopped working after his hands began bothering him.
On the night her son was shot, one of the witnesses said a young man “come out of the blue and slapped him in the face," said Loretta Prevo, 79, of Carrboro.
Mark started to go after him, she said. “The guy walked away, and then turned like a cowboy with guns ablazing, and shot, bang, bang, bang,” Prevo said a witness told her.
“I think the dude unloaded the gun; he had six bullets in his gut and chest and three in his chest,” Jonathan Stiles said.
Prevo said her head hurts as she tries to come to grips with a world in which her youngest son will no longer come visit her, drive her around and take her to the grocery store.
“He was a kind person,” she said.
“It is just a hard process to lose a child,” she said. “He was my baby boy.”
There have been 40 police calls for service, some of them just listed as information calls, to Camelot Village this year, according to the town's statistics.
