Durham sheriff's major to wage write-in campaign for sheriff to stop 'radical' agenda

A longtime law enforcement officer says he will mount a write-in candidate for Durham County sheriff saying he wants to stand up to Durham County’s political “descent into anarchy and criminology.”
“The radicals are consciously creating an atmosphere where hardened criminals are considered victims,” said Sheriff’s Office Maj. Paul Martin in a statement. “This enabling behavior is spreading like a virus to our schools and is destroying discipline and academic achievement.
"Many of our most vulnerable neighborhoods have become breeding grounds for gangs and drug cartels," he continued. "The radicals pushing this agenda do not live in our most vulnerable neighborhoods nor do their children attend the schools most damaged by their ideologically driven actions.”
Clarence Birkhead, a former police chief in Hillsborough and Duke University, won last week's Democratic primary for sheriff, defeating incumbent Mike Andrews.
There are no Republicans on the November ballot.
Martin, 67, has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 17 years, and before that with the Durham Police Department for 19 years. He has submitted a declaration of intent to run form, he said, and will start to gather signatures.
In an interview, Martin said he expects his statements will make some people mad, but he also expects it to inspire people to vote.
"If I hear another incident where a black man shoots a black man and people say it is systemic racism that caused it,” Martin said he is going to “throw up."
“That is denying a person is responsible for his own actions,” he said.
A write-in candidate for a single-county contest requires 100 verified signatures of registered voters of the applicable area, said George McCue, Durham County’s deputy director of elections.. Write-in candidate notification is required by Aug. 8. Candidates who lost in the primary are not eligible to qualify as a write in (or unaffiliated) candidate.
