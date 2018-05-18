Man shot in Chapel Hill Thursday night

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting at Camelot Village Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
One male victim was taken to UNC Hospitals with gunshot wounds.
"Chapel Hill Police believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," the department said in a news release.
Police say the shooting happened near the J building at Camelot Village, at 130 S. Estes Drive across the street from University Place (formerly University Mall).
No additional details are available at this time.
