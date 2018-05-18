Crime

May 18, 2018 8:02 AM

Man shot in Chapel Hill Thursday night

By Mark Schultz

mschultz@heraldsun.com

Chapel Hill

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting at Camelot Village Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

One male victim was taken to UNC Hospitals with gunshot wounds.

"Chapel Hill Police believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community," the department said in a news release.

Police say the shooting happened near the J building at Camelot Village, at 130 S. Estes Drive across the street from University Place (formerly University Mall).

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Please return to www.heraldsun.com for the latest news.

Mark Schultz: 919-829-8950; @HeraldSunEditor

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

View more video

Crime