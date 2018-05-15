He shot at a man after tailgating him, then tried to pee away the evidence

A man who federal officials say tailgated and then shot another driver in Durham last year was sentenced to more than 7 and a half years in federal prison.
Billy Ray Dickerson Jr. was sentenced to 92 months Tuesday by Judge Thomas D. Schroeder for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Dickerson, 46, of Butner, was driving a plumbing van in Durham on April 4, 2017, when he aggressively tailgated another vehicle, according to a news release from the federal prosecutor's office in the U.S. Middle District of the North Carolina. The other driver pulled over to let Dickerson pass, the release said.
“Instead, Dickerson pulled beside the man, threatened to ‘send him to his maker,’ and called him a racial slur several times before pulling out a handgun and firing it as the other driver sped off,” the release states.
Dickerson then collided with another vehicle and was seen throwing items in the back of the van, where a .380 caliber pistol was located.
“Before a search warrant could be executed to retrieve evidence of gunshot residue from his hands, Dickerson urinated on the floor and rubbed his hands in the urine, in an unsuccessful attempt to thwart the test for gunshot residue,” it states.
Dickerson has prior federal convictions for drug and counterfeiting offenses.
At sentencing, the court heard evidence of two other uncharged incidents in December2016 and February 2017 involving Dickerson brandishing a handgun, making threats, and discharging a handgun.
Lynne Klauer, a spokeswoman for the agency, said she didn't know whether he faces additional state charges, and didn't respond to questions about whether other charges were sought in the case.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Durham County Sheriff’s Office. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kennedy Gates prosecuted the case.
Comments