Durham police identify man fatally shot on Canal Street

Police have identified a man fatally shot on Canal Street on Thursday night as Justin Royster, 27, of Durham.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Canal Street shortly before 11:15 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.