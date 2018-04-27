Police arrest suspect in killing of Chinese restaurant owner in Durham

SHARE COPY LINK Durham Police announced that Maurice Owen Wiley was arrested on murder and related charges for the killing of Hong Zheng during a press conference held Friday, April 27, 2018. . Zheng was killed on April 15. Chris Seward

