Man shot by Zebulon police had pointed a BB gun at an officer, chief says

A man who was shot by Zebulon police on Easter had pointed a BB gun at the officer, according to law enforcement.
Kurt Lee Walters, 30, was injured April 1 after police say he pointed a weapon toward an officer at a convenience store on Gannon Avenue. Officer Nathanial Brown shot Walters in the neck.
On Wednesday, police said the weapon Walters had was a Umarex 40XP air pistol that they believe he stole from Walmart.
Police say Walters called 911 that day, telling a dispatcher that he was at Walmart on Gannon Avenue and that he was wanted for violating his parole.
Brown and fellow officer Robert Prichard responded but did not immediately find Walters where he had said he would wait for them. Eventually, they found Walters at the Murphy USA Express at 801 E. Gannon Ave.
During their discussions, police said, Walters became combative, pushed an officer and produced the BB gun which he then pointed at Prichard.
Walters was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Upon his release from the hospital Tuesday, Walters was charged with felony possession of stolen property, assault on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer by pointing a firearm, and resisting, delaying and obstructing an arrest.
Walters was also charged with stealing the pistol.
Following standard procedure, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting, and Brown remains on non-disciplinary administrative duty.
Brown has been with the Zebulon Police Department for 12 years. Prichard has worked for the department for 10 years.
Police later confirmed that Walters was, as he said, a parole absconder. He is being held at the Wake County jail under a $1 million bond.
