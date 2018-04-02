Sheriff’s Office charges 2 men with trafficking cocaine in Chapel Hill

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with cocaine trafficking last week.
Sharod Baldwin, 34, and Joe Baldwin Jr., 38, were arrested on Ford Road in Chapel Hill, according to a news release.
Deputies also seized 40 grams, or about 1.4 ounces, of cocaine.
Sharod Baldwin was charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine. He was being held in the Orange County Detention Center under $100,000 bail.
Joe Baldwin Jr. was charged with conspiring to traffic cocaine, and was being held held under $88,000 bail.
Sharod Baldwin has additional cocaine trafficking charges pending in court from an Orange County Sheriff's Office investigation last year.
When arrested last week, Joe Baldwin Jr. was on federal probation for separate drug-related charges.
