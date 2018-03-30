Teen arrested in Walmart shooting

Police arrested a Durham teenager Thursday night on charges connected to a shooting at Walmart that left two people wounded.

Investigators charged Justin James Atwater, 18, of Durham with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

The shooting occurred in front of the Walmart in the New Hope Common shopping center, police said.

The Wednesday, March 28, incident began around 3 p.m. after an argument between two men inside the store moved outside.

According to witnesses, one of the men fired several shots, striking the second man in the stomach. A woman working in the eye center inside Walmart was shot in the ankle.

A 35-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Police arrested Atwater after interviewing several people at the scene, they said.

Atwater is being held at the Durham County jail on no bond, police said.