Man and woman shot at Durham Walmart

Three people are in custody after a double shooting at Walmart in the New Hope Commons shopping center.
Tammy Sofield of Durham said she was near the exit of the store and there was an argument between a man and a woman. They left the store and she heard "three pops."
Sofield said she saw the man lying on the ground and began applying pressure to his abdomen and hip, where he was bleeding.
Randall Bates, who was in town from Virginia for an appointment at the Veterans Affairs hospital, had just come out of Best Buy and was returning to his car when he heard the shots across the parking lot.
"I heard gunshots, and I looked to see what it was," said Bates, an Army veteran who was trained as an infantry combat lifesaver. "I saw him lying there against the door."
Bates took over from Sofield and began applying pressure to the wounds. He asked store employees to bring him towels.
"They key is to stop the bleeding and keep them breathing," Bates said.
Police arrived first, and then emergency medical workers, who took over treating the injured man.
Bates said he went inside the store and saw a woman barricaded in the vision department. She had been shot in the ankle, he said.
Multiple news stations reported three people were in custody after a brief vehicle chase, after the occupants got out of the car and ran.
The Walmart store is open, though the pharmacy-side entrance remains blocked with yellow police tape. Three Durham patrol cars and two forensics vehicles remain on the scene.
