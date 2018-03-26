Two men arrested for five robberies committed, in only six weeks

Two men have been arrested — charged with five armed robberies perpetrated within a mere six weeks.
Frankie George Grimes, 23, and Marquize Jerrell Knight, 22, both of Durham, were arrested last Thursday night after a robbery of a Subway, sandwich restaurant.
Durham police officers started driving to the Subway, located at 2405 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard, around 9:30 p.m. after having received a reported-robbery call.
Subway employees told the officers, two men wearing hoods, tightly-drawn around their faces, entered the sandwich restaurant before jumping over its counter and demanding money.
Witnesses described how the armed men forced a female employee to the ground, stole cash and fled the scene of their crime in a car.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael explained, “A few minutes later, officers responded to a suspicious person with a weapon near the intersection of House Avenue and Chapel Hill Road.”
Knight and Grimes were arrested on House Avenue, Michael said, and officers recovered an undisclosed amount of cash and a gun.
Knight and Grimes were both charged with five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Knight is additionally accused of stealing a vehicle off of Stone Village Court on March 11 which had been left running, as to warm its engine before a drive.
Consequently, Knight has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and another count of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Also, Knight faces two more charges, both for probation violations. He was placed in the Durham County jail under a $1,060,000 bond.
Grimes was placed in the Durham County jail under a $1,030,000 bond.
Accused of four robberies in The City of Durham
- Two males wearing ski masks entered the Speedway convenient store, located at 803 East Geer Street, shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 and robbed the business at gunpoint.
- Two men entered the Kroger grocery story, located at 1802 North Pointe Drive, shortly after 5 a.m. on Feb. 11, and pointed guns at two people and took cash.
- Two males entered the University Market, located at 1108 West Chapel Hill Street, around 10:20 p.m. on March 11 and robbed the business at gunpoint.
- Three men wearing masks entered the Family Dollar store, located, at 2904 Guess Road, around 10 p.m. on March 19 and robbed the business and a customer at gunpoint.
