A 66-year partnership with the Chapel Hill-Carrboro PTA Thrift Shop has hit the rocks

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools PTA Council has asked the PTA Thrift Shop board, which operates stores in Carrboro and Chapel Hill to remove the word “PTA” from its name, website and materials by July 15.

The PTA Council hopes the groups can continue to work together, even if they don't share a name, the letter said.

"We are confident that while supporting the PTAs may no longer be the main goal of the new Thrift Shop, the PTA Thrift Shop Board does care about supporting the community as a whole," it said.

The PTA Council is asking for the change, in part, because the National PTA organization has trademarked “PTA,” council president Lisa Kaylie said. She noted there are rules for using that name, from paying dues to providing an annual financial review or audit.

"Our CHCCS school population, our staff and students, depend on funding from PTAs to support our underpaid teachers and under-resourced schools," the letter from the PTA Council board said.

"CHCCS PTAs have been struggling since 2012 to replace the funding that they used to receive from the PTA Thrift Shop," it said. "This has been made especially difficult since most of the community assumes that they support PTAs when donating to the PTA Thrift Shop. The community needs transparency on the new relationship between our organizations, which can be achieved only through a change in name."

The PTA Council has tried to get financial information from the PTA Thrift Shop management and board since August 2017. Although the groups met in October and the Thrift Shop board has explained changes in its mission, Kaylie said there’s still no clear information about why the Thrift Shop has stopped its once-substantial support of local schools.

The PTA Thrift Shop was founded in 1952 with the mission of selling second-hand goods to support local schools. That support had grown to about $265,000 a year by 2011. Then the Thrift Shop embarked on construction of a new Carrboro store and an adjacent nonprofit rental space, YouthWorx on Main.





Thrift shop officials warned their PTA partners that money would be diverted from the schools to pay the mortgage on its new buildings. A total of $119,000 has been paid to the PTAs since 2012.

In 2015, the PTA Thrift Shop started the Project Impact grants program, which has provided another $31,838 to individual school projects — roughly 56 percent has gone to projects at Phillips Middle School and Frank Porter Graham and Scroggs elementary schools. Seven other schools also have shared the remainder.

Records show the PTA Thrift Shop was still paying more than $4.4 million on its mortgage as of June 30, 2017, up from $3.8 million the year before.





Thrift Shop officials have not disclosed the terms of the mortgage, but have said repayment will depend on the income earned from selling second-hand goods and leasing YouthWorx space. Nearly a dozen youth-oriented nonprofits pay $200 to $400 a month to operate out of the space, which also sells memberships for up to $1,800 a year.





YouthWorx was important, PTA Thrift Shop executive director Barbara Jessie-Black said, because it will bring in more money to support local schools and youth-focused nonprofits and helps the nonprofit compete for bigger grants.

The PTA Thrift Shop has had several tough years, Jessie-Black said, including lost sales while its stores were closed. Tax returns show the nonprofit posted a small loss in each of the last two years. Sales, grants and investment income fell by just over $77,000 between July 2016 and June 2017.





“The fact that we chose a collaborative program to be housed here is because we wanted to stay on mission, meaning it’s organizations that support the youth that are part of the school system,” Jessie-Black said. “There’s a nice connection to the schools and the PTAs.”

PTA giving

PTA Thrift Shop sales revenues and proceeds given to the Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools:





▪ 2010: $1.41 million earned, $221,488 for schools

▪ 2011: $1.43 million earned; $265,000 for schools

▪ 2012: $1.13 million earned; $30,000 for schools

▪ 2013: $1.37 million earned; $4,000 for schools

▪ 2014: $1.65 million earned; none for schools

▪ 2015: $1.74 million earned; $85,000 for schools

▪ 2016: $1.66 million earned; none for schools