Orange County clerk's race close; Greene, McKee leading way to commissioners seats

Jamie Stanford and Mark Kleinschmidt were in a tight race Tuesday as primary election results started coming in, while former Chapel Hill Town Council member Sally Greene continued to take the lead against her county commissioner opponents.

Nearly 6,400 people had cast their ballots in early voting; 20 of the 44 countywide precincts and eight of 16 District 2 precincts were reported.

Since there are no Republicans running for local office, the Democratic primary will decide three Orange County Board of Commissioner seats and who runs the clerk's office for the next four years.





The race to be Orange County's Clerk of Superior Court doesn't typically excite voters, but the entrance of former Chapel Hill Mayor Mark Kleinschmidt into the race against incumbent Stanford got a lot of attention.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kleinschmidt's early lead over Stanford fell slightly, but was holding at 54 percent, as more results started coming in.

Greene, who had 60 percent of the at-large vote, was followed by Brian Crawford with 29 percent and Noah Oswald with roughly 10 percent. The winner will replace longtime Commissioner Barry Jacobs, who is leaving the seven-member board in December.

Crawford, 54, and Oswald, 33, are attorneys and political newcomers. Both have served on government boards: Oswald is a member of the Orange County Affordable Housing Advisory Board, while Crawford has served on the Orange County Planning Board and the Affordable Housing Advisory Board.

Greene, 62, is a research and appellate attorney who served three terms on the Town Council. She resigned her seat in late 2017.

Commissioner Mia Burroughs also will be stepping down in December. She will be replaced by District 1 candidate Jamezetta Bedford, who was unopposed. Like Burroughs, Bedford is a former Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board member, who also served as that board's chair and vice chair.





Bedford, 59, also is the president of the Democratic Women of Orange County and a member of the Orange County ABC Board. She works as a Certified Public Accountant with Coleman Huntoon & Brown, PLLC.

In District 2, incumbent Commissioner Earl McKee, 65, set a strong pace in early voting with 81 percent, against his challenger Tommy McNeill. The District 2 seat covers Hillsborough and rural parts of the county.

McNeill 55, is a business management consultant and three-time candidate, who ran unsuccessfully in 2008 for the Orange County Board of Commissioners and in 2012 for the Orange County Board of Education. He also sought appointment in 2013 to the House District 50 seat.

Clerk of Superior Court

The Clerk of Superior Court candidates spent much of their campaign time explaining what the job entails.





The clerk fills a number of judicial roles, including jurisdiction over the probate of wills and administering estates; adoptions; incompetency proceedings; condemnation of private lands for public use; and foreclosures. The clerk also is responsible for keeping records of the district and superior courts, and handling court fees and fines that are collected.

Stanford, 60, was appointed to the post in 2001 after working as licensed attorney for 11 years with Northen Blue Law Firm in Chapel Hill.

Kleinschmidt, 47, is currently a practicing attorney and a former Chapel Hill mayor and Town Council member. He lost his seat as mayor in 2015 and went to work with the Chapel Hill law firm Tin Fulton Walker & Owen before starting his private practice.

Kleinschmidt has campaigned on bringing more technology to the clerk's office, working to address justice reform, and offering high-quality, welcoming service — in particular to same-sex couples who are adopting or having a child through in vitro fertilization.

Stanford said he also wants to continue upgrading the office's technology and make it more accessible to citizens. He has run on his record of experience and touted improvements to the clerk's office, and has had the backing of several retired Orange County judges and local attorneys, some of whom appeared in his campaign videos.