Tough words and a request to keep talking about Confederate flags in Orange County

Orange County residents and others came together Monday to talk about the Southern history that both binds and divides them.

The conversation about the Confederate flag is long overdue and needs to continue, said Latarndra Strong, founder of the Hate-Free Schools Coalition. She related two incidents shared with her since a Confederate battle flag was raised Saturday on U.S. 70 West.

One email was about someone with a Confederate flag who drove past a 13-year-old Latino student on Monday, yelling expletives and insults. The other was about an elementary school student whose parents said is harassed daily for her progressive views.

"It is a shame that we have come to a place that kids find themselves on a daily basis having to be confronted with these issues for so long," Strong said. "As adults, we have to do something about it."





The Community Conversation — held just two days after a long-anticipated, 20X20-foot Confederate battle flag was hoisted onto a 60-foot flagpole — had been planned for over a month in response to concerns about the flag and the county's proposed flag rules.

The rules, if approved, would limit property owners in the county's unincorporated residential areas to one flagpole, up to 24 feet tall, bearing up to three 24-square-foot flags. Flagpoles would have to be 50 feet from all property lines.

Properties in nonresidential areas could have up to three 54-foot flagpoles and three 96-square-foot flags.

The rules would not apply to property in Chapel Hill, Hillsborough or Carrboro. Existing flags and flagpoles would have to comply with the new rules within one year.

The Orange County Board of Commissioners will hear public comment on the proposed rules May 15 at the Southern Human Services Center in Chapel Hill.





The issue was raised after property owner Robert "Doug" Hall Jr. reached out to the group Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County (ACTBAC) earlier this year and secured a permit to host a mega-size flag on his land near the Division of Motor Vehicles office.

ACTBAC, a self-described Southern heritage group, wants to raise flags across Orange County, in part, because the county chose a site across the highway from Hall's land for a new jail.

The group also is protesting the removal of Confederate symbols from the Orange County Schools, the words "Confederate Memorial" from the Orange County Historical Museum, and other local decisions.

It's a separate effort from the N.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans campaign to raise Confederate flags across all 100 North Carolina counties.





Hall noted that rural landowners already pay taxes for services they don't use, and now they're being told how to use their own land.





"Everybody has a right to their own freedom of speech," Hall said. "What I like may not be what y'all like, but we all have the same right and what we do on our private property should be where we can express our opinions. Everybody won't agree with it, but we have to look the other way if it's something that is offensive to us."

ACTBAC founder Gary Williamson noted the county only had setback rules for flagpoles and flags when Hall got his permit. The need for more rules only became an issue when word got out about the flag Hall wanted to fly, he said.

"This is not a diverse ordinance. This is regulating one man and one man, period, because of his history, what he believes, and his personal property," Williamson said.

Strong countered his argument by pointing out that a Confederate flag also flies on Lawrence Road in Hillsborough.

"I have no objection [to that flag] and feel like that person has a right," she said, "but when that image is so large and so high and these beliefs are validated by remarks on the ACTBAC site that this flag was put up for intimidation, we have to do something to protect our community."

Hillsborough resident Katherine Walker said it's time to stop being reasonable.

"The Civil War was fought 153 years ago; the Confederates lost," she said, looking directly at a group of flag supporters.

"There is hardly any other example anywhere in the world in which the losing team gets to fly their flag around. I think the United States of America has been extremely reasonable when it comes to freedom of speech."