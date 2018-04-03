Tractor-trailer and car collide in northern Orange County

An accident involving a tractor-trailer in northern Orange County is believed to have resulted in one fatality.
A transport truck and a sedan crashed into one another near the intersection of N.C. 57 and New Sharon Road around 2 p.m. Tuesday, said Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jamie Sykes.
Law enforcement radio traffic has indicated that there is one fatality resulting from the crash.
Initial callers alerting the Sheriff's Office of the wreck described the 18-wheeler as a gas tanker. But deputies on the scene, communicating over law enforcement radio channels, have said that the large vehicle is not a tanker.
However, there is believed to be a small spillage of diesel fuel at the site of collision.
This story will be updated as new information emerges.
