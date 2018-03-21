Two face cocaine charges after traffic stop

Two Chapel Hill men face cocaine trafficking charges after a Tuesday, March 20, traffic stop.
On the morning of March 20 deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a Toyota Tundra truck at the intersection of U.S. 70A and Lawrence Road in Hillsborough, according to a Sheriff's Office release. The traffic stop was conducted in conjunction with an active narcotics investigation on the occupants in the vehicle.
The vehicles occupants were identified as Omar Sanchez Tadeo, 27, of Old Greensboro Highway in Chapel Hill, and his brother Manuel Sanchez Tadeo, 24, of Old Pineview Road in Chapel Hill.
As a result of the traffic stop, deputies seized more than four kilograms of cocaine located inside the truck. Both of the Tadeos were arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine each. They are being held in the Orange County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
During the investigation, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Durham and Chatham County Sheriff Offices.
