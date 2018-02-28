Former Chapel Hill Mayor Kleinschmidt launches a new campaign

A former Chapel Hill mayor returned to the political arena Wednesday with a bid to become Orange County’s Clerk of Superior Court.
Mark Kleinschmidt, who was defeated in his attempt to serve a fourth term as Chapel Hill’s mayor, registered his campaign on the last day of candidate filing in Orange County. He will compete against Clerk of Superior Court Jamie Stanford in the May 8 Democratic primary.
Stanford, 60, has served in the office since 2001 and is a licensed attorney who previously practiced law with the Northen Blue Law Firm in Chapel Hill.
Kleinschmidt, 47, is a former staff attorney at the Center for Death Penalty Litigation and former executive director of the Fair Trial Initiative in Durham. He returned to practicing law after leaving the mayor’s office, serving as a criminal and white-collar defense attorney with Tin Fulton Walker & Owen in Chapel Hill. He now operates a private law practice in Chapel Hill.
Never miss a local story.
Kleinschmidt previously served on the Chapel Hill Town Council from 2001 until his election as mayor in 2009.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments