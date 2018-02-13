Orange County wants to put new jail outside Hillsborough; 900 people have said don’t

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:46 Sebastian Gorka speech at UNC draws protesters Pause 1:53 Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group 0:12 UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested 1:24 Durham's bomb squad sets off "disruptive charge" in Carrboro car 0:55 Carrboro police investigate suspicious package in car 0:17 Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar 0:40 Investigators at the scene of fire and explosion at UNC's Davie Poplar 0:12 UNC's Davie Poplar scene of fire and explosion 0:12 Fire and explosion at UNC's Davie Poplar 1:31 Painting artist are setting up their easels and paint on their palettes at locations around Orange County. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Billy Holloway's farm on U.S. 70 west of Hillsborough. The 7-acre farm is one of several parcels that his grandfather owned and where family still lives today. Bernard Thomas bthomas@heraldsun.com

Billy Holloway's farm on U.S. 70 west of Hillsborough. The 7-acre farm is one of several parcels that his grandfather owned and where family still lives today. Bernard Thomas bthomas@heraldsun.com