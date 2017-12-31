Babies ‘dash’ across finish line at UNC halftime in race for college savings

Some parents who went to the UNC-Wake Forest men’s basketball game at the Dean Smith Center on Saturday got a head start on saving for college.
Five babies dressed in Carolina blue uniforms were in a race to win $529 to go in a college savings account.
Eleven-month-old Maverick Steele of Chapel Hill crossed the finish line first to take the top prize in the Diapers to Dorms Dash race sponsored by the NC 529 college savings plan. Little Maverick dashed across the finish line in just 30 seconds.
The other four babies — Levi Oliver, 1, from Wake Forest. Winslow Farris, 1, from Chapel Hill. Caleb Wilson, 11-months-old, from Wake Forest, and Jasper Chaos, 10-months old, from Chapel Hill — didn’t go home empty-handed. They each received $25 to save for college.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews
