Trustees no longer see reason to wait to close Horace Williams Airport

UNC-Chapel Hill trustees say they want to close the Horace Williams Airport regardless of whether the university someday goes through with plans to build its Carolina North satellite campus on the property.
The airport is responsible for “significant annual financial” losses for UNC-CH, requires more than $1 million in runway repairs and isn’t serving any university operation these days, they said in a resolution they approved Thursday.
They acknowledged that their vote was advisory, as the authority to actually follow through on the idea rests elsewhere. The N.C. General Assembly has blocked prior closure attempts, despite former Chancellor James Moeser’s 2002 determination that shutting down the airstrip was “in the best interests of both the university and the community.”
The latest closure attempt surfaced in September, thanks to administrators in UNC-CH finance office. They contend Horace Williams Airport is costing the university $7,000 a month to operate.
The airport’s long been a flashpoint in town-gown relations, with neighborhood activists and town leaders alike arguing that its presence is too much of a safety risk.
Prevailing winds generally dictate that airplanes take off to the west, toward Carrboro and the pastures near the Calvander crossroads.
But occasionally, they flip and compel takeoffs to the east. There, the flightpath takes planes over Phillips Middle School and Estes Hill Elementary School. There’s little to no vacant land nearby a pilot could use for an emergency landing in the event of a mechanical failure or other emergency at low altitude.
University officials say they worry about “increasing liablity” because of the proximity of the schools and the town’s residential development.
Trustees in 2005 joined Moeser in recommending the field’s closure, but at that time they said the move should only occur when UNC-CH was ready to start development of Carolina North. To date, no such development has occurred, thanks in part to the 2008 recession and more broadly because the university hasn’t had the money to go through with the project.
Ray Gronberg: 919-419-6648, @rcgronberg
