This 272-acre project could transform I-40 interchange, ease Orange County tax burden

Old NC 86 Partners has proposed Settler’s Point, a 272-acre mixed-use development for undeveloped land at Old N.C. 86 and Interstate 40, south of Hillsborough. Two parts of the plan are moving to a public hearing Nov. 14, 2017, including industrial and research facilities west of Old N.C. 86 (at right) and commercial uses to the east (left). Tammy Grubb tgrubb@heraldsun.com