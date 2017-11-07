Pam Hemminger outpaces write-in challenger Eugene Farrar in Chapel Hill mayor’s race

Despite a write-in challenge, Pam Hemminger easily won a second term Tuesday as Chapel Hill’s mayor.
Hemminger had 7,426 votes to 601 write-in votes, including for former Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP leader Eugene Farrar, with all 24 Chapel Hill precincts reporting. Write-in candidates are not listed by name in the Orange County Board of Elections results.
More than 4,400 people voted during the early voting period in Orange County.
Hemminger was first elected in 2015, unseating three-term Mayor Mark Kleinschmidt by 825 votes in an election largely focused on the direction of Chapel Hill’s growth and development.
Her initial term, among other initiatives, launched the Food for the Summer program that feeds needy children during summer break, secured a Wegman’s Food Market for the U.S. 15-501 corridor east of downtown, and saw the town buy the former American Legion land, which could become a community park and meet other needs.
Farrar, a Chapel Hill native and former Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP leader, launched his campaign in September.
