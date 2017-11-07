Pam Hemminger
Pam Hemminger
Pam Hemminger

Orange County

Pam Hemminger outpaces write-in challenger Eugene Farrar in Chapel Hill mayor’s race

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

November 07, 2017 7:49 PM

CHAPEL HILL

Despite a write-in challenge, Pam Hemminger easily won a second term Tuesday as Chapel Hill’s mayor.

Hemminger had 7,426 votes to 601 write-in votes, including for former Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP leader Eugene Farrar, with all 24 Chapel Hill precincts reporting. Write-in candidates are not listed by name in the Orange County Board of Elections results.

More than 4,400 people voted during the early voting period in Orange County.

Hemminger was first elected in 2015, unseating three-term Mayor Mark Kleinschmidt by 825 votes in an election largely focused on the direction of Chapel Hill’s growth and development.

Her initial term, among other initiatives, launched the Food for the Summer program that feeds needy children during summer break, secured a Wegman’s Food Market for the U.S. 15-501 corridor east of downtown, and saw the town buy the former American Legion land, which could become a community park and meet other needs.

Farrar, a Chapel Hill native and former Chapel Hill-Carrboro NAACP leader, launched his campaign in September.

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

 

Chapel Hill races

Mayor

Write-In ... 7.49%

Pam Hemminger* ... 92.51%

* incumbent

24 of 24 precincts reporting

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group

    Activists leading protests at UNC-Chapel Hill about Silent Sam confront UNC police officer Hector Borges, who had been previously been undercover posing as an auto mechanic sympathetic to their cause in an apparent effort to keep tabs on what they were doing.

Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group

Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group 1:53

Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group
UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested 0:12

UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested
Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar 0:17

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar

View More Video