Police charged a Hillsborough woman with stealing food. Then bought her groceries.

Two police officers bought $140 worth of groceries for a Food Lion shoplifter After three days without food, Theresa West acted out of desperation by stealing $34 worth of groceries from Food Lion on Saturday. Police soon came knocking as she was cooking the stolen spaghetti. Hillsborough police officers Keith Bradshaw and Candace Spragins charged West, but returned later that evening with $140 worth of groceries from Wal-Mart. After three days without food, Theresa West acted out of desperation by stealing $34 worth of groceries from Food Lion on Saturday. Police soon came knocking as she was cooking the stolen spaghetti. Hillsborough police officers Keith Bradshaw and Candace Spragins charged West, but returned later that evening with $140 worth of groceries from Wal-Mart.

