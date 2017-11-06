Suspect will face multiple felony charges in UNC explosion, Carrboro bomb threat

More Videos

Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group

Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group

UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested

UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested

Durham's bomb squad sets off 'disruptive charge' in Carrboro car

Durham's bomb squad sets off "disruptive charge" in Carrboro car

Carrboro police investigate suspicious package in car

Carrboro police investigate suspicious package in car

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar

Investigators at the scene of fire and explosion at UNC's Davie Poplar

Investigators at the scene of fire and explosion at UNC's Davie Poplar

UNC's Davie Poplar scene of fire and explosion

UNC's Davie Poplar scene of fire and explosion

Fire and explosion at UNC's Davie Poplar

Fire and explosion at UNC's Davie Poplar

Painting artist are setting up their easels and paint on their palettes at locations around Orange County.

Painting artist are setting up their easels and paint on their palettes at locations around Orange County.

PTA Thrift Shop new endeavor important for organization's sustainability

PTA Thrift Shop new endeavor important for organization's sustainability

  • Fire and explosion at UNC's Davie Poplar

    A video shot by UNC student Dawn Goodfriend shows shows a bystander trying to put out a fire at the base of the Davie Poplar on the UNC campus and then an explosion.

A video shot by UNC student Dawn Goodfriend shows shows a bystander trying to put out a fire at the base of the Davie Poplar on the UNC campus and then an explosion. Dawn Goodfriend
A video shot by UNC student Dawn Goodfriend shows shows a bystander trying to put out a fire at the base of the Davie Poplar on the UNC campus and then an explosion. Dawn Goodfriend

Orange County

Suspect will face multiple felony charges in UNC explosion, Carrboro bomb threat

By Tammy Grubb

tgrubb@heraldsun.com

November 06, 2017 11:50 AM

CHAPEL HILL

A former UNC student now faces several felony charges in last week’s fire and explosion on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, but he had not been arrested as of late Monday afternoon, according to a UNC Public Safety spokesman.

Joshua Daniel Edwards, 24, was taken into custody Thursday immediately after the explosion and fire that scorched the landmark Davie Poplar tree on UNC’s campus. UNC professor Dan Reichart was injured in the explosion when he tried to put out the fire by kicking dirt on it.

Reichart, who lives in Hillsborough, is being treated at UNC Hospitals for first- and second-degree burns to the face and arms.

  • UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested

    UNC professor Dan Reichart tries to extinguish a fire allegedly set by a man who was later arrested when a device explodes at the base of the Davie Poplar on the UNC campus Thursday afternoon, Nov. 2, 2017. Reichart is being treated for burns, and the suspect is in custody and being evaluated.

UNC professor burned by fire and explosion, suspect arrested

UNC professor Dan Reichart tries to extinguish a fire allegedly set by a man who was later arrested when a device explodes at the base of the Davie Poplar on the UNC campus Thursday afternoon, Nov. 2, 2017. Reichart is being treated for burns, and the suspect is in custody and being evaluated.

Video by Dawn Goodfriend, Photo by Evan White

Edwards was taken for a psychiatric evaluation, UNC Public Safety spokesman Randy Young said. There is no definite timeline for his arrest, he said, but arrest warrants have been taken out against him.

Edwards will be charged with six felony counts of malicious use of explosives to inflict injury, malicious use of explosives to damage property, assembling a weapon of mass destruction, setting fire to grass or grassland, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and filing a false police report, Young said.

Edwards will get his first court date when he is formally charged, Young said.

UNC News Service has confirmed Edwards is a former biology student at UNC who withdrew from classes in 2016.

The tree was examined Friday by university arborist Tom Bythell, who said the damage appeared to be superficial.

  • Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar

    James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard.

Man yells 'Hail Satan' after explosion at Davie Poplar

James Hunt recorded this video as he approached a fire burning at the base of the Davie Poplar on the campus of UNC Thursday afternoon. Shortly after an explosion from erupted from the fire, the voice of a man shouting "Hail Satan' can be heard.

James Hunt

Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb

  • Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group

    Activists leading protests at UNC-Chapel Hill about Silent Sam confront UNC police officer Hector Borges, who had been previously been undercover posing as an auto mechanic sympathetic to their cause in an apparent effort to keep tabs on what they were doing.

Silent Sam protesters confront UNC cop who had been undercover in their group

