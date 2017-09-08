Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools board member resigns Thursday

Annetta Stokes Streater will show up for her last school board meeting on Sept. 18, leaving an extra seat vacant ahead of November’s election.
The Chapel Hill-Carrboro School Board member, who has served since 2006, submitted her resignation letter to the board at the end of Thursday night’s meeting, district spokesman Jeff Nash said.
“I have had the honor and privilege of serving the children and staff of this district for the past 11 years – and what a rewarding commitment it has been,” Streater said in a news release. “At this juncture in my life, I find it necessary to be responsive to increasing family and work commitments. I’m confident the Board and administration will continue on this path of improving instruction and operations with a student-centered approach through an equity lens.”
She plans to continue advocating in the community for high-quality education, Streater said.
The board will have to decide how to fill Streater’s seat, Nash said. They could open the application process to the public and appoint someone to fill the remaining two years, he said, or they could look at the existing school board candidates.
Incumbents Joal Hall Broun and board Chairman James Barrett are seeking re-election Nov. 7. Their challengers include Calvin Deutschbein, Amy Fowler, Mary Ann Wolf, and there are three open seats. Board member Andrew Davidson is not seeking re-election.
Streater’s service on the board saw the construction of three new schools and the renovation of several others. Her support of the district’s sustainability efforts, resulted in two schools receiving Platinum and Silver LEED green-building certifications, schools officials said.
The district also is redeveloping Chapel Hill High School and rebuilding its Lincoln Center administrative campus on South Merritt Mill Road to include a pre-K school and expanded Phoenix Academy.
Those projects are being paid for with money from a $120 million schools bond that voters approved last year.
Officials noted that Streater’s tenure also included the expansion of the district’s dual language Spanish and Mandarin programs and the launch of Chapel Hill-Carrboro’s first magnet school, Frank Porter Graham Bilingue Elementary. Specialty academies were created at the high schools, they said, and the district’s alternative school was designated a high school.
Streater most recently voted to modify the district’s bullying policy to specifically ban displays of the Confederate flag and other threatening symbols from local school campuses.
Barrett said Streater “has been a tremendous asset to our school district and our community.”
“She has worked tirelessly for the benefit of students and families,” he said. “We are all grateful for the opportunity to have served with her in this important work.”
