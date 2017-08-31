UNC-Chapel Hill removes sit-in structures around Silent Sam

Authorities at UNC-Chapel Hill on Thursday took signs, benches, tables and other materials left around Silent Sam by the protesters who’ve called on the university to take the statue down.
Campus spokeswoman Joanne Peters Denny said the move followed a warning to the protesters the previous day that’d given them time to move the items themselves.
Silent Sam sit-in being cleared out. Protestors yelling "this racist statue has to go." pic.twitter.com/xx8ehWSBPW— Tyler Fleming (@tyler_fleming96) August 31, 2017
“The University supports the free expression of ideas, and we appreciate the commitment of our students to an issue they are passionate about,” spokeswoman Joanne Peters Denny said.
“At the same time, we have a responsibility to maintain the cleanliness and order of all campus open spaces and grounds,” she continued. “The Facilities Use Policy does not allow for any sign to be posted or hung on the outside of buildings or other campus-facing surfaces, and it does not allow for temporary structures to be erected below the drip line of the canopy, which would include McCorkle Place. We strive to enforce this policy as consistently as possible across campus, and do not consider the content of the signs in doing so in order to ensure all groups are treated equally.”
A student, Brennan Lewis, documented the removal on video and posted it to Twitter.
Silent Sam, the campus Confederate memorial, has been the focus of a continuing protest since Aug. 22. Those calling for its removal consider it a symbol of white supremacy. The protests follow violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, involving neo-Nazis that resulted in the death of one counterprotester after she was run down by a car.
North Carolina law, passed in 2015, forbids the removal of the statue and “objects of remembrance” like it from public property. The N.C. Historical Commission has to weigh in on changes to any the state actually owns, like Silent Sam.
Authorities called in dozens of local and state police to guard Silent Sam during the Aug. 22 protest, which drew about 1,000 protesters to McCorkle Place. Since then, UNC-CH’s facilities-use policy has acted to keep protesters from mounting a Krzyzewskiville-style 24/7 tent camp-out at the site. But the statue’s critics had draped it with banners, and had been using benches, coolers and other goods as logistical support.
This is a developing story. Return for updates throughout the day.
Ray Gronberg: 919-419-6648, @rcgronberg
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
Comments