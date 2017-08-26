Counterprotesters are pictured near the Silent Sam Confederate monument on the UNC Chapel Hill campus at around 1 p.m. Saturday.
Counterprotesters are pictured near the Silent Sam Confederate monument on the UNC Chapel Hill campus at around 1 p.m. Saturday. Mark Schultz mschultz@heraldsun.com
Counterprotesters are pictured near the Silent Sam Confederate monument on the UNC Chapel Hill campus at around 1 p.m. Saturday. Mark Schultz mschultz@heraldsun.com

Orange County

Counterprotesters reported at scene of anti-Silent Sam vigil at UNC Chapel Hill. Developing story

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

August 26, 2017 1:33 PM

Chapel Hill

Several counterprotesters waving Confederate flags and holding signs opposing the removal of Confederate monuments are confronting protesters demanding the removal of UNC Chapel Hill’s Silent Sam Confederate memorial on the UNC campus.

The original protesters had been conducting a sit-in at the site of the Silent Sam statue since Tuesday.

One of the protesters, who identified herself as UNC student Tahjamar Warren called The Herald-Sun shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday to say her group was being harassed by the counterprotesters.

“Some harassing people are circling the (Silent Sam) statue ... taunting us and making vague threats,” Warren said.

Warren said of her fellow sit-in protesters: “We are not armed.”

She said the sit-in protesters consist of UNC students and sympathetic members of the community that want the Silent Sam statue to be removed and relocated.

On Twitter, the UNC Black Congress posted the following message accompanying a photo of four counterprotesters on Franklin Street headed toward the Silent Sam statue: “Spotted on franklin st. CALLING ON BODIES TO COME SUPPORT AND PROTECT IN NUMBERS (WHITE COMRADES) #SilentSSamsitin.”

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC

Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC 1:44

Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC

Police move arrested Silent Sam protester through angry crowd 0:50

Police move arrested Silent Sam protester through angry crowd
UNC police prepare for Silent Sam protest ... and wait 0:38

UNC police prepare for Silent Sam protest ... and wait

View More Video