Counterprotesters reported at scene of anti-Silent Sam vigil at UNC Chapel Hill. Developing story

Several counterprotesters waving Confederate flags and holding signs opposing the removal of Confederate monuments are confronting protesters demanding the removal of UNC Chapel Hill’s Silent Sam Confederate memorial on the UNC campus.
The original protesters had been conducting a sit-in at the site of the Silent Sam statue since Tuesday.
One of the protesters, who identified herself as UNC student Tahjamar Warren called The Herald-Sun shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday to say her group was being harassed by the counterprotesters.
“Some harassing people are circling the (Silent Sam) statue ... taunting us and making vague threats,” Warren said.
Warren said of her fellow sit-in protesters: “We are not armed.”
She said the sit-in protesters consist of UNC students and sympathetic members of the community that want the Silent Sam statue to be removed and relocated.
On Twitter, the UNC Black Congress posted the following message accompanying a photo of four counterprotesters on Franklin Street headed toward the Silent Sam statue: “Spotted on franklin st. CALLING ON BODIES TO COME SUPPORT AND PROTECT IN NUMBERS (WHITE COMRADES) #SilentSSamsitin.”
Spotted on franklin st. CALLING ON BODIES TO COME SUPPORT AND PROTECT IN NUMBERS (WHITE COMRADES) #SilentSSamsitin pic.twitter.com/YqNPsOwnq9— UNC Black Congress (@_blackcongress) August 26, 2017
White supremacists are marching around us--anyone, but especially white folks on our side- this is the time to come out and join us here.— Silent Sam Sit-In (@silentsamsitin) August 26, 2017
This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. Check back for updates.
