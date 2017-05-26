Construction pending for Chapel Hill’s Glen Lennox redevelopment

Grubb Properties expects to begin soon the first phase of redevelopment at the Glen Lennox community at Hayes and Brandon roads off Fordham Boulevard.
Town of Chapel Hill staff is reviewing the project now. A Chapel Hill Town Council review is not required.
Changes coming to the community over the next 20 years are guided by a development agreement that Grubb Properties signed with the town in 2014.
The first plans, submitted May 4, include a 6,793-square-foot clubhouse and pool, and a four-story apartment building with 236 units, wrapped around a five-story parking deck. Roughly 125,000 square feet of office space is expected later.
The work would shift Flemington Road slightly east and add a new Muirhead Lane south of the construction, creating a new Glen Lennox entrance. Stormwater and landscaping improvements also are planned.
The full development agreement for the 70-acre Glen Lennox community preserves single-family homes on the eastern property line and the 1950s-era Glen Lennox shopping center on N.C. 54.
It will replace aging apartments with up to 1,500 new residential units, 600,000 square feet of office space and 150,000 square feet of retail. The plan also includes new neighborhood roads; transit, bike and pedestrian facilities; and improved connections to N.C. 54 and Fordham Boulevard.
Roughly a third of the property will remain a mix of public and private open space, including greenways and parks.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Comments